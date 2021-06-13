Pics

Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, Will Smith and Jaden Smith and More

By
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together
 Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
16
7 / 16
podcast

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal

The twosome are known for their collaboration in Donnie Darko.

Back to top