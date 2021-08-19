Pics

Celebrity Family Members Who Worked Together: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight, Will Smith and Jaden Smith and More

By
The Tale of Two Hirams! Mark Consuelos and Son Work Together on ‘Riverdale’
Mark and Michaels Consuelos. Courtesy Mark Consuelos/Instagram
20
1 / 20
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Mark and Michael Consuelos

Not only has Michael Consuelos played the younger version of his real-life pops onscreen, but in the Wednesday, August 18, episode, the father-son duo also acted alongside one another. During the flashback scenes, the former soap star played Hiram’s father while Michael reprised his role as a teenaged Hiram.

“Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos and the always brilliant @melton they absolutely killed it,” the Kingdom alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “… Thank you to @writerras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Back to top