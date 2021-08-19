Mark and Michael Consuelos

Not only has Michael Consuelos played the younger version of his real-life pops onscreen, but in the Wednesday, August 18, episode, the father-son duo also acted alongside one another. During the flashback scenes, the former soap star played Hiram’s father while Michael reprised his role as a teenaged Hiram.

“Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos and the always brilliant @melton they absolutely killed it,” the Kingdom alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “… Thank you to @writerras for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime.”