Oscar Isaac and Michael Benjamin Hernandez

Isaac revealed in March 2022 that he hired his brother Hernandez to help him play dual personalities, Steven and Marc, in Moon Knight. “It was the closest thing to me there is on Earth,” Isaac told reporters via Entertainment Tonight. “So, he came in and he would play either Steven or Marc and even did the accent and everything — both accents — and so that was really helpful to have someone that’s not only a great actor but also shares my DNA to play off of.”

The siblings previously worked together in 2020’s The Letter Room.