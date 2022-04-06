Rob Lowe and John Lowe

News broke in April 2022 that the West Wing alum would be starring alongside his son in the upcoming Netflix series, Unstable. The duo will play a father and son on the comedy and serve as executive producers.

John previously worked with his dad on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Rob plays fire captain Owen Strand on the Fox drama, while John works as a writer and story editor on the project. Rob’s brother, Chad Lowe, served as a director on two episodes of the drama in 2021 and 2022.

Both Rob and John appeared on The Grinder in 2015 and 2016, playing Dean Sanderson and Joel Zadak, respectively. Chad again joined his brother as a director for one episode of the comedy in 2016.

One year later, Rob joined forces with both of his sons, John and Edward Lowe, to film the short-lived series The Lowe Files. The show followed the Lowe men as they explored infamous unsolved mysteries.