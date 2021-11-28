Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey

And the claws come out! Put two of music’s biggest names at a judges’ table together, add ego and eye rolls, and stir generously. Rumors of bad blood between Minaj and Carey began to surface as soon as the two were named judges on American Idol in early 2012. During the audition rounds of the show, it was evident that there would be issues, especially when one particular spat escalated into Minaj claiming, “I told them, I’m not f–king putting up with her f–king highness.”