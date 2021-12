Rihanna vs. Karrueche Tran

Rihanna may have reunited with her on-and-off flame Chris Brown, but when the two split in February 2009 following a very ugly pre-Grammy night, Brown found comfort in the arms of another gal: Tran. And even though she had suffered multiple injuries at the hands of Brown, Rihanna took her anger out on Tran, often engaging in public Twitter spats with her ex’s new lady.