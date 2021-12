NeNe Leakes vs. Star Jones

Leakes and Jones had a difference of opinion during their 2011 run on Celebrity Apprentice, to say the least. The pair famously quarreled on the set of Donald Trump’s reality show, and the feud spilled over off screen. “Star is a trip — like, she is very special. No, seriously — I wouldn’t spit on Star if she was on fire,” the fiery Real Housewives of Atlanta star told talk show host Wendy Williams.