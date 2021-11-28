Lady Gaga vs. Kelly Osbourne

The intense verbal sparring began in January 2013, when Sharon Osbourne released an open letter to Lady Gaga, telling the singer and her fans to stop harassing Kelly Osbourne (a result of Kelly calling Gaga’s fans “the worst” in a previous magazine interview). Gaga then took to Facebook to slam Kelly’s Fashion Police show, saying it made her “truly sad” that Kelly was being a bully herself on the red carpet. Sharon’s response? To call the pop singer a “publicity-seeking hypocrite.”