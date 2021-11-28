LeAnn Rimes vs. Brandi Glanville

What a doozy! The feud between Rimes and Glanville has been going strong — and filled with plenty of expletives — ever since Rimes first had an affair with Glanville’s then-husband Eddie Cibrian on the set of Lifetime’s Northern Lights back in 2009. The duo have taken their battle everywhere from Twitter to talk shows to … book readings? At the launch of her book Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, Glanville said the country singer “can go f–k herself.”