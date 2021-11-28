Donald Trump vs. Rosie O’Donnell

Are there two people in the world with more pointedly spiteful words for one another than Trump and O’Donnell? The pair have kept a years-long feud going on Twitter, often tweeting insults at one another and attacking their respective brands. But after O’Donnell suffered a heart attack in summer 2012, Trump was quick to extend a (temporary) olive branch. “@Rosie, get better fast. I’m starting to miss you!” he tweeted, to which she asked jokingly if he was “trying to kill” her.