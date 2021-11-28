Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West

When Swift took to the stage at the 2009 MTV Music Awards to accept her award for Best Female Video,West had a thing or two to say — and let America know it. “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said, as he stepped on stage next to a startled Swift to interrupt her acceptance speech. “Taylor Swift beat Beyoncé at the Grammys? Beyoncé be dancing in heels and s–t,” he later said.