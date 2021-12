Madonna vs. Lady Gaga

Imitation wasn’t exactly the greatest form of flattery for iconic pop singer Madonna, who sparked a feud with pop star Lady Gaga during her MDNA tour, claiming that Gaga took a cue from her famous 1989 song “Express Yourself” in her 2011 hit “Born This Way.” Gaga’s response? “It sometimes makes people feel better about themselves to put other people down or make fun of them or maybe make a mockery of their work,” the singer said.