Lily Allen vs. Courtney Love

London’s Brit Awards 2010 in February was the birthplace of one of the quickest and fiercest celebrity feuds in recent history. At the awards show, Love reportedly told everyone that Allen had placed a “lock” on all Chanel apparel for the evening. A furious Allen later snubbed Love at the NME awards, but denied an all-out war of words. “I would never fight with her, as a rule I don’t pick on crazy old ladies,” the “Smile” singer sniped on Twitter.