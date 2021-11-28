Halle Berry vs. Gabriel Aubry

In April 2013, Berry happily confirmed she was pregnant with fiance Olivier Martinez‘s child, but her relationship with the father of her first child — daughter Nahla —is a little less loving. The Call star and her ex-boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry, split after five years in April 2010, and became engaged in a heated battle over custody of Nahla that finally dissipated in November 2012, when the exes finally called a cease-fire to their tug-of-war over their daughter.