Jay Leno vs. David Letterman

Late night TV brawling: Jay Leno and David Letterman have long been the go-to men of late night talk shows, but their behind-the-scenes antics have been just as intriguing as the guests on their shows or their opening monologues. When Leno took over Johnny Carson’s seat as the host of The Tonight Show back in 1992, the two men’s friendship fell to the wayside. But in January 2013, Letterman gave his former pal a surprising compliment, calling Leno “the funniest.”