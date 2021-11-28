Anthony Bourdain vs. Paula Deen

Outspoken chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain has made no secret of his disdain for Deen, whom he called “greedy” following her 2012 revelation that she had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes years ago and continued sharing fatty recipes on her cooking show. She followed up her big reveal with news that she would be a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, which treats the disease. “Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches,” Bourdain mocked Deen.