Jon Hamm vs. Kim Kardashian

Hamm’s assessment of Kardashian and her reality show family is not a kind one, to say the least. The Mad Men star jabbed at Kardashian in an interview with British Elle in March 2012. “Whether it’s Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian or whoever, stupidity is certainly celebrated. Being a f–king idiot is a valuable commodity in this culture because you’re rewarded significantly,” he was quoted as saying. Kardashian fought back on Twitter, calling the comments “careless.”