Joan Rivers vs. Chelsea Handler

Rivers’ beef with Handler is a classic case of she said, she said. After Handler went on The Howard Stern Show in 2012 to bash the irrelevance of the veteran TV comedienne and host (“Joan Rivers? What the f–k do I care about Joan Rivers? I don’t think about her ever”), Rivers fired back. The E! Fashion Police host suggested that Handler had slept her way to the top in the industry, and called her a “drunk.”