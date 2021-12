Howard Stern vs. Lena Dunham

Foot-in-mouth syndrome? Stern welcomed the ire of millions of Girls fans when he called its show creator a “little fat girl” on his radio talk show in January 2013, likening the racy HBO series’ sex scenes to “rape.” Dunham held her own, however, opting not to resort to calling Stern names, and the pair made up during a phone-in interview a few days later.