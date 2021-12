Dina Lohan vs. Michael Lohan

There’s no way a Parent Trap-esque scheme could bring these former spouses together. Dina and Michael — parents to troubled starlet Lindsay Lohan — have been at each other’s throats since little Lindsay was still a freckled Disney star. Dina has claimed that Michael was abusive and even raped her during a coke-fueled binge, and Michael has said that Dina lives in a “lonely and dark world of lies and deception.”