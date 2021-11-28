Kanye West vs. Wiz Khalifa

#AllDisrespecttoWizKhalifa! Khalifa was the one to first ignite this crazy feud, calling out West for changing his album title to Waves. “Max B is the wavy one. He created the wave. There is no wave without him,” Khalifa blasted on Twitter. West initially ignored the Pittsburgh native, but ultimately blew up on January 27, after mistaking a “KK” reference made by Khalifa to be about his wife, Kim Kardashian. (Khalifa, however, was referring to his Khalifa Kush.) “You let a stripper trap you,” West tweeted about Amber Rose in one of his replies. “You own waves???? I own your child!!!!” West eventually deleted his comments (documented here by Us) but he concluded the spar with this message: “I’m happy that I now know that KK means weed… please excuse the confusion … now back to #WAVES.”