Dina Manzo vs. Caroline Manzo

Even after Dina departed Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2010, her feud with sister Caroline continued off screen. “We’re all on a life journey and sometimes people’s energy doesn’t vibe,” Dina explained on Watch What Happens Live in 2012. “We’re just letting it sit. … It doesn’t mean you hate the person or you wish bad for them.” Dina denied reports, however, that the feud was caused by costar Teresa Giudice. “I know this pisses people off, but Teresa had absolutely nothing to do with it,” she said. After Caroline announced her departure from RHONJ in 2013, Dina revealed she would be returning to the Bravo reality show.