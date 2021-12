Sinead O’Connor vs. Miley Cyrus

Irish singer O’Connor wrote an open letter to Cyrus in October 2013, telling the “We Can’t Stop” singer to stop prostituting herself. Cyrus responded to the letter by posting a photo of O’Connor ripping a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live in 1992 with the caption, “Before Amanda Bynes…There was…” O’Connor fired back with a letter on Facebook, threatening to sue Cyrus for “abusing” Bynes.