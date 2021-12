Kanye West vs. Jimmy Kimmel

West unleashed an all-caps Twitter tirade against Kimmel after the late-night host aired a spoof of the rapper’s BBC Radio 1 interview in September 2013. “JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS,” he wrote. The next month, West agreed to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to hash out his differences with Kimmel. “We kind of just took it back to high school for a little bit,” West admitted.