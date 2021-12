Lady Gaga vs. Perez Hilton

The “Applause” singer’s friendship with the celebrity blogger came to an end in 2011. Lady Gaga told Howard Stern in November 2013 that she felt “betrayed” by Hilton during an interview, and she doesn’t want to “be around fake people.” On The Wendy Williams Show that same month, Hilton fired back, claiming, “She globs onto people, uses them, and once they’re no longer of use to her, will just throw them aside.”