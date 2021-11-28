George Clooney vs. Russell Crowe

In the December 2013 issue of Esquire, Clooney claimed that Crowe had to apologize to him for “insulting the s–t out of me.” “He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all,” the Monuments Men actor recalled. “He put out this thing saying, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellouts.” After Clooney made a joke that he was starting a band with Ford and De Niro, Crowe allegedly responded, “Who the f–k does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe.” But Crowe eventually sent Clooney a peace offering. “So he sends me a disc of his music and a thing of his poetry,” Clooney recalled. “I think he said, ‘I was all misquoted,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Whatever.'”