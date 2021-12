Brandi Glanville vs. Joanna Krupa

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2013, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville accused Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa of having an affair with costar Yolanda Foster‘s ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid. She also made the vulgar remark, “Well, Mohamed did tell me that her p–sy smelled.” Krupa fired back on Twitter, writing, “No wonder her husband left her,” and later stepped out wearing a “Team Rimes” shirt.