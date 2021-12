Pebbles vs. TLC

Ain’t too proud to throw mud! In an interview, TLC creator Perri “Pebbles” Reid slammed the 2013 VH1 biopic about Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins for portraying her as greedy. She also ranted that Thomas had an affair with her ex, producer L.A. Reid. TLC’s rep denies the tryst.