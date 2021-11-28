Kathy Griffin vs. Demi Lovato fans

Lovato was forced to tell her fans to “chill out” after they issued cyber death threats to comedian Griffin in March 2014. “I couldn’t sleep, so I went on Twitter and said, ‘I’m going to tweet things using Siri, but I’m not going to correct any of the spelling,'” Griffin recalled. “When a fan asked, ‘Who’s the douchiest person you’ve met?’ Siri responded, ‘Debbie Lovato is a little douche.'” Though Griffin has no beef with Lovato herself, police reached out to her due to the nature of fans’ extreme threats.