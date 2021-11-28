Megan Fox vs. Michael Bay

In a 2009 magazine interview, Fox likened the Transformers director to Napoleon, saying, “He wants to create this insane, infamous mad-men reputation. … He’s a nightmare to work for.” Though Fox praised Bay in that same interview, Steven Spielberg reportedly urged Bay to fire the actress from Transformers — a recommendation Bay followed, leading to their strained relationship. Since burying the hatchet, the pair worked together on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, released in 2014.