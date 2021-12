Selena Gomez vs. Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Though they have since ended their feud, young Hollywood’s hottest were at odds in spring 2014, when Gomez unfollowed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars on Instagram, because she thought Kylie got a bit too close to her on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. “Selena felt Kylie was flirting with Justin,” a Bieber insider told Us at the time. “It got messy.”