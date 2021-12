Solange vs. Jay-Z

No love in THAT elevator! A shocking security video leaked in May 2014 showed Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, violently attacking her brother-in-law, Jay-Z, after NYC’s Met Gala. Though the surveillance video lacked audio, an insider tells Us Weekly that Solange “flipped out over something Jay said. She overreacted.” Said a second source more bluntly: “Solange was hammered. She apologized the next day.”