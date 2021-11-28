Joan Rivers vs. Gwyneth Paltrow

“The worst criticism was, ugh, Gwyneth Paltrow,” Rivers said in April 2014 when Andy Cohen asked which star had given the comic a hard time about her Fashion Police jokes. “She came and yelled at us, but she stood up. She can’t sit down ’cause she’s got a stick up her rear end.” The feeling is mutual. When asked by Harper’s Bazaar about her beauty routine in 2013, Paltrow swore off Botox. “I won’t do Botox again, because I looked crazy. I looked like Joan Rivers!”