Paul McCartney vs. Yoko Ono

Calling his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon’s wife a certified “badass,” Paul McCartney ended his tense rivalry with Ono for good in a November 2013 Rolling Stone cover story. “I thought, ‘If John loved her, there’s got to be something. He’s not stupid,'” McCartney told the mag, adding that George Harrison encouraged him to move on. “It’s like, what are you going to do? Are you going to hold a grudge you never really had?”