Who are you calling basic? Four months after posing as an Allure cover girl, Conrad was peeved when the magazine called her out in July 2014 as being “basic,” which the publication defined as “remarkably unremarkable.” LC then tweeted a picture of the piece, writing, “I definitely just got called a basic b*tch! Haha! Sausage curls!? Really @Allure_magazine?”