Justin Bieber vs. Orlando Bloom

In July 2014, Bieber had to duck a punch from Bloom in Ibiza after throwing in a jab about Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Back in 2012, rumors circulated claiming the “Boyfriend” singer and the supermodel flirted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while she was still married. No one got hit, and Bieber later continued to mock The Hobbit star by posting a picture of him crying on Instagram.