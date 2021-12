Freddie Prinze Jr. vs. Kiefer Sutherland

Jack Bauer’s coming for Freddie! After a 2010 stint on 24, Prinze Jr. bashed his costar in July 2014 to ABC News, calling him “the most unprofessional dude in the world.” Sutherland replied to the actor’s complaints through his rep in a statement, writing, “Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze Jr. more than five years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie’s grievances. Kiefer enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best.”