Khloe Kardashian vs. Amber Rose

Lay off my sister! After Amber Rose insulted Kylie Jenner on a radio show in February 2015, Kardashian took to Twitter to bash the former stripper. Naturally, Rose fought back, “@khloekardashian I’m happy u brought up the fact that I was a stripper at 15….@khloekardashian I’ll be that lil whore to support my family like ur older sister is a whore 2 support hers,” dissing her ex’s wife Kim Kardashian.