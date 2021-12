Giuliana Rancic vs. Zendaya

Not cool! During the Oscars 2015 episode of Fashion Police, co-host Giuliana Rancic noted that Zendaya’s dreadlocks looked like they smelled of “patchouli oil and weed.” The former Disney star replied with a long message on Instagram, calling the comments “outrageously offensive.” Rancic made an on-air apology, but that didn’t stop Kelly Osbourne from quitting the show and Kathy Griffin from exiting a few weeks later.