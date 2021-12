Elton John vs. Dolce & Gabbana

Nobody puts babies in a corner! Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana bashed IVF and gay adoption, saying, “You are born to a mother and a father — or at least that’s how it should be. I call children of chemistry, synthetic children” in March 2015. Elton John then lashed back on Instagram, calling for a boycott of the brand. Several stars, including former Dolce & Gabbana spokesmodel Madonna, followed suit.