Iggy Azalea vs. Azealia Banks

They may share part of a name, but these two female rappers couldn’t be more different. This ongoing feud was refueled in December 2014 when Banks called out Azalea for not speaking out about Eric Garner and Ferguson on social media, and bashed her talent. The “Fancy” MC responded by calling Banks a “bigot” and “miserable angry human being.”