Taylor Swift vs. Katy Perry

Talk about “Bad Blood”! When Swift released her smash hit album 1989, she told Rolling Stone that her song “Bad Blood” was about another female artist that is “just straight-up enemies” with her. Fans quickly deduced that the tune was aboutPerry when she tweeted, “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.” The feud was apparently over Perry stealing backup dancers from Swift while she was on tour. Perry later said, “If somebody is trying to defame my character, you’re going to hear about it.” It appeared that the two women squashed their beef in May 2018 after Perry sent a literall olive branch to Swift’s Reputation tour dressing room. “So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me,” the “End Game” singer said in video on her Instagram Story with the caption “Thank you Katy.”