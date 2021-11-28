50 Cent vs. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

The rapper ignited drama with the Vanderpump Rules star in April 2019 by posting a clip of her revealing Emmett bought her a Range Rover and “really expensive gifts” after they slept together for the first time. After 50 Cent referred to Kent as a “hoe” for her remarks in the scene, which aired on the Bravo series, she accused him of trying to “diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement” via Instagram Live. As the pair exchanged insults, 50 Cent revealed that Emmett, who he worked with on Starz’s Power, owed him $1 million. The musician then demanded that the movie producer pay him back or he would continue posting about Kent on social media.

Days later, 50 Cent revealed Emmett paid him the money by sharing a screenshot of their text messages. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” 50 Cent captioned the screenshot. “positive vibes now guys. LOL.”