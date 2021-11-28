Andy Cohen vs. Jillian Michaels

The Watch What Happens Live host said in 2013 that the former Biggest Loser trainer was his least favorite guest. “She freaked out after the show and was so mean to my staff,” he alleged. Five years later, Michaels claimed that Cohen “hates women” and slammed his Real Housewives franchise. He denied her accusation and fired back, “This is the woman who screamed at people for a living on The Biggest Loser. She should stay in her own lane.” The Bravo host reignited the feud in 2019 after Michaels slammed the keto diet, telling viewers, “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”