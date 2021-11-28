Bella Thorne vs. Mod Sun

The exes got into a heated exchange on Twitter after Mod joked about auctioning Thorne‘s stuff off on eBay in an interview with TooFab in May 2019. “I still have it and I figure if she doesn’t get it soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ eBay site,” he told the outlet. The Disney alum clapped back on Twitter later that day, writing “Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #Hungry. Also, didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p–sy.”

Mod then accused the actress of showing up to his house uninvited: “24 hours after we broke up,” he argued. “Thru the backdoor. I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella … ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”