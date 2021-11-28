Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

The two rappers sparked an “all-out brawl” at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party in New York City on September 7, 2018. The fight occurred after the “Bodak Yellow” and “Starships” singers crossed paths following their time on the red carpet, with an eyewitness source telling Us that Cardi B was “swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch. Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki.” Cardi B was escorted out by police and was seen with what appeared to be a lump above her eye. Later that night, she posted a statement to Instagram alleging that comments made about her abilities as a mother were the cause of her anger. “When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f–kin off!!” On an episode of Queen Radio three days later, Minaj opened up about the “humiliating” incident, saying, “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.” She also claimed Cardi calls black women roaches and monkeys. “You calling black women roaches, you getting girls beat up because of what your man doing,” she said. “Real bitches never do that. You never attack the woman. You take that up with your f—king man.”