Chelsea Handler vs. Angelina Jolie

Handler called Jolie a “f—king lunatic” shortly after the Maleficent actress announced her split from Brad Pitt in September 2016. (The comedian is friends with Pitt’s first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.) Handler went on to joke about his “emancipation” while attending a charity event honoring celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented Jolie in the split.