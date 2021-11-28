Corey Taylor vs. Chad Kroeger

The rockers started sparring in June 2017 when Nickelback frontman Kroeger called Slipknot a “gimmick” and referred to the band as “Nickelback Lite.” Slipknot singer Taylor responded by saying that Kroeger has “a face like a foot.” He continued, “All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude in Rock’ [while] wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude in Rock’ twice without one.” Taylor still couldn’t let it go when asked about the feud in a later interview, adding, “Chad Kroger is to rock what KFC is to chicken.”