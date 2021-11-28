Debra Messing vs. Susan Sarandon

The actresses battled it out several times on Twitter during the 2016 presidential election. Sarandon was a Bernie Sanders supporter while the Will & Grace alum rooted for Hillary Clinton. “She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that,” Sarandon said during Watch What Happens Live in May 2017. Messing reignited the feud when she got heated about a story that claimed Sarandon credited Donald Trump for inspiring women and people of color to run for office. “STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT,” she tweeted in September 2018. Sarandon responded: “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say.”