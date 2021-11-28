Donald Trump vs. Megyn Kelly

Trump and Kelly first clashed at the GOP debate she moderated on August 6, when she questioned his statements about women. In a follow-up interview, an incensed Trump called the Fox News host a “lightweight” and told CNN’s Don Lemon that “you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” This initial spat turned into a bigger feud between Trump and Fox News, which has repeatedly stood behind Kelly amid Trump’s comments about her on air and on social media. The drama escalated when the Trump campaign announced on January 26 that the 2016 GOP presidential hopeful refused to participate in the final debate because Kelly was one of the moderators. “Unlike the very stupid, highly incompetent people running our country into the ground, Mr. Trump knows when to walk away,” the real estate mogul’s formal statement read. “Roger Ailes and Fox News think they can toy with him, but Mr. Trump doesn’t play games.” Fox News, for their part, replied: “We can’t give in to terrorizations toward any of our employees. Trump is still welcome at Thursday night’s debate and will be treated fairly, just as he has been during his 132 appearances on Fox News & Fox Business, but he can’t dictate the moderators or the questions.”